A performance of the Gute Gute band from Israel attracts a large audience. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Performances of the eight domestic and foreign art troupes on June 26 created a distinctive feature at the ongoing week-long Hue Festival 2022 in the ancient capital of the same name.

The art troupe from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak brought in songs and dances honouring the beauty of mountainous areas, reflecting the aspiration and strength of the people who want to conquer heaven, earth and nature.



Meanwhile, Viet Bambas artists enthralled audiences with Brazilian traditional and popular rhythms.



Night performances by domestic and foreign art troupes, which take place from 7.30 to 9.30pm every day, will last until June 29, admission is free.

The new feature of the event is that the performances are held in the open air so audiences can enjoy and join in at the same time.

The Hue Festival 2022 runs from June 25-30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events in various locations along the city's famous Huong River./.