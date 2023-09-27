Business Int’l printing and packaging expo opens in HCM City The 21st Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack) kicked off at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27.

Business Vietnam’s L'amant Café signs MoU on production distribution in India The Vinh Hiep Co.Ltd with coffee brand L'amant Café has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on distribution of its products with a partner in India.

Business Kien Giang reports rise in export turnover in nine months The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang enjoyed an export revenue of more than 648 million USD in the first nine months of this year, a rise of 6.39% year on year.

Business Hanoi’s programme promotes investment, business networking A business promotion programme, which runs a 1,000m2 space for introducing investment opportunities, business networking, and partnership, opened in Hanoi on September 27.