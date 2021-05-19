In Trang An, Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to cancel the Tourism Week “Golden Colour of Tam Coc – Trang An” due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourism week is part of a series of activities during the Visit Vietnam Year 2021.

Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas. It is home to 1,821 relic areas, including 81 national relic sites and a world cultural and natural heritage site./.