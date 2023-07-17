Ninh Binh launches smart tourism application for visitors
The northern province of Ninh Binh’s Department of Tourism has freshly introduced a mobile application developed specifically for tourists named “Ninhbinhtourisminfo.”
The application aims to connect local authorities, residents, visitors, and businesses; helping tourism enterprises enhance their connectivity, form new tour routes, and offering travellers opportunities to explore the unique and distinctive beauty of Ninh Binh.
Director of the department Bui Van Manh stated that the application of information technology and digital platforms in communications and tourism promotion is a priority for the department.
The sector has collaborated with the local chapter of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to develop various smart software and gadgets. These include a smart tourism information station, a digital map of tourist attractions and services, and the Ninh Binh tourism information portal.
In the near future, the industry will continue to deploy new tools such as AI-powered application and smart travel chatbots in tourism marketing. Training for its personnel to proficiently use these tourism tools and software will also be intensified.
The department said it is strengthening the development and operation of a digital tourism information system and virtual tour guide software to meet the diverse information access needs of tourists and businesses. It is also building a video data repository using AR and AVR technologies as marketing materials for promotion on digital platforms./.