Travel Dong Thap province develops agricultural tourism The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap is boosting the development of agricultural tourism to exploit its potential and improve income for farmers.

Travel Fun & games in Ninh Thuan Sleeping in a Mongolian yurt, taking part in adventure games on sun-drenched sand dunes, immersing yourself in clear blue waters, and savouring the many delicacies Ninh Thuan has to offer are among the impressive experiences awaiting tourists at the Tanyoli amusement park in the south-central coastal province.

Videos Lao tourists to Vietnam soar by 117% The number of Lao tourist arrivals to Vietnam rose by 117% in the first half of the year, recording the third-highest growth rate among nations having visitors to Vietnam, following Cambodia and India.