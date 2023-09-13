Ninth global young parliamentarian conference to seek ways to promote SDGs implementation: Official

The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians will offer a chance for young parliamentarians from Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) member parliaments to discuss ways to promote the role of the youth in speeding up the progress of sustainable development goals (SDG) through digital transformation and innovation, thus strengthening the cultural diversity for sustainable growth, said General Secretary and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office Bui Van Cuong.