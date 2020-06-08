Ninth session, 14th National Assembly ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA
The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam enters 49th day without community transmission of Covid-19
As of 7AM on June 4, Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infections for 49 days.
See more
InfographicSix more online public services added to support citizens affected by COVID-19
Six more online public services are now added in the national public services portal to support citizens affected by COVID-19 from May 12, 2020.
InfographicWHO certifies made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 test kit
Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits have been recognized by the Emergency Use Listing procedure (EUL) of the World Health Organization.
InfographicPassenger transportation allowed as social distancing eased
As social distancing eased, passenger transportation has been allowed to resume operation from 0:00 on April 23, 2020 till otherwise notified.
InfographicVietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days.
InfographicHa Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19
The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.