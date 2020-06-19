Politics Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand step up cooperation in raft of fields: Ambassador Vietnam and New Zealand have seen strong developments in relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in June 1975, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Ta Van Thong.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions The Vietnamese and Japanese Governments have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Politics National Assembly passes resolutions The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.