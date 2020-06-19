Ninth session of 14th National Assembly a special landmark
The ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up in Hanoi on June 19 after 19 working days in a spirit of solidarity, democracy, responsibility, and active contribution.
Deputies at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up in Hanoi on June 19 after 19 working days in a spirit of solidarity, democracy, responsibility, and active contribution.
It was a special session as it was held online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the agenda was completed with quality and efficiency.
While discussing the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the State budget, most deputies agreed with the key tasks set by the Government and proposed practical solutions to resuming business and production and stabilising the macro economy, curbing inflation, and ensuring social welfare.
The legislature also adopted resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the signing of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention No 105.
It adopted a resolution approving the investment policy of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-2030, with more than 100 policies focusing on communes and villages in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. These are important decisions in the implementation of the Party and State’s policies and laws on ethnic affairs with the goal of “no one left behind”.
The positive results from the ninth session confirm the NA’s responsibilities, effort, and determination to continue improving its operations in the service of the Vietnamese people./.