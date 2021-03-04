No COVID-19 infections logged on March 4 morning
Specimens taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 4, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,482 patients with 1,566 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country has 51,572 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine nationwide, including 533 at hospitals, 13,776 at other quarantine sites, and 37,263 at home.
Among the patients under treatment, 66 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 twice, and 113 thrice.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 1,898 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus so far.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.