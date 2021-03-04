Health Vietnam warned to stay vigilant with influenza A (H5N8) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam have issued a press release urging the Vietnamese Government and the public to keep vigilance on the H5N8 human infection upon the detection of seven farm workers infected with the influenza A (H5N8) in a chicken farm in Russia, the Ministry of Health said on March 3.

Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 detected on March 3 morning Vietnam recorded three imported cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.