No new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on July 5
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on July 5, meaning the country has gone through 80 consecutive days without community infections, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among 355 cases confirmed in the country so far, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Some 11,466 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine or medical monitoring.
A total of 340 patients have recovered while the remaining 15 are being treated, with three testing negative at least twice for the coronavirus./.