A working group inspects a quarantine facility in Ben Tre province. (Photo: VNA)





Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6am of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.

The national count remained at 2,942, with 1,587 domestically-infected cases.

A total of 40,563 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.

Meanwhile, 2,549 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among the patients under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 19 twice and 30 thrice.

An additional 1,580 people received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on May 1.

After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures./.