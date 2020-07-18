Health COVID-19: Vietnam enters 93rd consecutive day without community infection Vietnam has gone through more than three months without any community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Health Da Nang plans seven hospital projects The central city of Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality health care service projects with an estimated fund of 13.6 trillion VND (591 million USD) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.