No new COVID-19 recorded in Vietnam in 12 hours
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the last 12 hours, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 18 evening.
At a quarantine centre in Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has gone through 93 days in a row without community transmission, with the total cases standing at 382, including 242 imported ones. Of whom, 357 or 93.5 percent fully recovered. There is no death from the disease.
The remaining 25 patients are being treated in health facilities in stable condition, with six tested negative for the coronavirus once and four at least twice.
As many as 13,765 people who had close contact with patients or entered from epidemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 89 at hospitals, 13,190 in other concentrated quarantine establishments and 486 at home./.