COVID-19: Vietnam enters 93rd consecutive day without community infection
Vietnam has gone through more than three months without any community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Repatriated overseas Vietnamese citizens arrive at a quarantine centre in Hoa Binh province on July 17 (Photo: VNA)
The committee’s Treatment Subcommittee said that as of 6am on July 18, Vietnam recorded a total 382 people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, of whom 357 fully recovered or 93.5 percent. There is no death from the disease.
The remaining 25 patients are being treated in health facilities in stable condition, with five tested negative once and four at least twice.
As many as 10,133 people who had close contact with patients or entered from epidemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 78 at hospitals, 9,613 in other concentrated quarantine establishments and 442 at home./.
