Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case
At a quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Russian expert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and he had been put under quarantine right after his arrival in Vietnam, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 17 evening.
The 382nd patient is a 64-year-old expert who landed at Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.
After moving to a quarantine area in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, he tested negative to the virus on July 13. Two days later, he was sent to Le Loi hospital in Vung Tau city after showing symptoms of fever and sore throat. Taking the second test there, he was found to be positive for SARS-CoV-2.
As of 6pm on July 17, Vietnam went through more than three months without any community transmissions.
As many as 10,133 people who had close contact with patients or entered from epidemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 78 at hospitals, 9,613 in other concentrated quarantine establishments and 442 at home.
The same day, another patient was given the all-clear, raising the total number of recovered cases to 357, or 93.5 percent.
The remaining patients are in stable conditions and the country has to date recorded no deaths from the disease./.
