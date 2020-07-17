Health Da Nang plans seven hospital projects The central city of Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality health care service projects with an estimated fund of 13.6 trillion VND (591 million USD) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

Health Infographic Vietnam enters 92nd day without COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam has entered the 92nd consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7a of July 17, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Localities urged to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Health Conjoined twins in stable condition after separating operation The conjoined twins who were separated after a 12-hour operation on July 15 are now in stable condition, according to Dr Truong Quang Dinh, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital.