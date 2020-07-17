Vietnam clear of community coronavirus infections for 92 days
There were no new cases of coronavirus infection to report in Vietnam on July 17 morning, and the country has stayed free of community transmission of the virus for 92 consecutive days, the National Steering Committee for COVD-19 Prevention and Control said.
A medical worker takes a blood sample from a recently repatriated overseas Vietnamese for COVID-19 testing at a quarantine site in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
As many 241 of the 381 confirmed patients are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival in the country.
Up to 356 patients or 93.4 percent of the total have recovered from the disease.
Meanwhile, most of those still under treatment are in stable condition, including two negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and five others at least twice.
There are 10,133 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 78 in hospitals, 9,613 in other quarantine sites, and 442 at home or accommodation facilities./.