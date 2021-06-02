Society Domestic flights to HCM City reduced amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to reduce their domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on June 2, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Mekong Delta needs momentum to grow further: conference Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said on June 1 that solutions are needed to create momentum for socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.