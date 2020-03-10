Northern power firm reports over 11 percent growth in February
The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), has reported that its commercial power output in February picked up 11.04 percent year-on-year to more than 5.15 billion kWh, despite rampant COVID-19 outbreak.
The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has reported that its commercial power output in February picked up 11.04 percent year-on-year to more than 5.15 billion kWh,(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), has reported that its commercial power output in February picked up 11.04 percent year-on-year to more than 5.15 billion kWh, despite rampant COVID-19 outbreak.
Power loss in the period was 4.67 percent, or 0.38 percent lower than the same time in 2019.
In addition, EVNNPC began supplying medium-voltage power to 123 new customers. It took the firm an average 5.15 days to handle relevant procedures, down 1.85 days as stipulated.
In the coming time, EVNNPC will continue to implement an electricity network project in rural areas and communications on saving power, among others.
As recent hailstorm and whirlwinds has interrupted power supply in the mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh and Cao Bang, the corporation has mobilised personnel to restore electricity for residents in the localities./.