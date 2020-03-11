Society TH Group joins hands to combat COVID-19 Dairy producer TH Group has presented one million glasses of milk to doctors, officials and people in COVID-19 concentrated quarantine centres nationwide.

Society Hanoi streets deserted amid fears of COVID-19 Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.

Society Traffic police launch drink driving crackdown Traffic police have issued a plan to strengthen control over traffic violations, especially driving under the influence of alcohol following the strict new drink driving law.