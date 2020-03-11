Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 35
The Ministry of Health on March 11 reported the 35th case of COVID-19 in Vietnam, who is a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 11 reported the 35th case of COVID-19 in Vietnam, who is a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman.
The new patient is a saleswoman of the Dien May Xanh electronics supermarket in Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang, according to the ministry.
She had direct contact with two British nationals, who have been identified as the 22nd and 23rd COVID-19 patients in Vietnam, in the supermarket at about 18:00-19:00 on March 4.
The woman was confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 at 6:30 on March 11. She is being treated at Da Nang Hospital.
Also on March 11, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tien Hong said the two above-said British tourists are under monitoring at Da Nang Hospital and in stable health.
Of the 35 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam so far, 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.