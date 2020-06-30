Health COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days Vietnam has gone through 75 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on June 30 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Five more COVID-19 patients recover Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on June 29.

