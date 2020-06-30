Number of COVID-19 infections remains at 355 on late June 30
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 355 as no new infections were reported in the evening of June 30, which is also the 75th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus in the country.
A medical worker assists Patient 91, who is the most severe case so far but has shown considerable health improvement, at the Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City (hoto: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 355 as no new infections were reported in the evening of June 30, which is also the 75th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus in the country.
Among all infections, 215 are imported cases which were quarantined upon their arrival, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Up to 335 or 94.4 percent of all patients have recovered while four of the remainders have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and five others at least twice.
At present, 9,877 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 82 in hospitals, 8,958 in other quarantine facilities, and 837 at home.
Regarding Patient 91 – a British pilot, the treatment sub-committee said his health has continued to improve, and he is undergoing comprehensive functional rehabilitation.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the UK Embassy has sent a request to the sub-committee, asking for the patient to be repatriated on a flight on July 12.
The sub-committee is planning a meeting this week that will be the sixth national consultation on this patient so as to have a comprehensive review of his health. If he is fit enough for the trip, the Vietnamese side will send medical workers to accompany him on the way home, the official added./.