Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on February 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 3, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Airlines asked to quicken refund of tickets due to COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to quickly refund or exchange tickets for passengers who cannot fly to their destinations in areas under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.