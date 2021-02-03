Number of newly-established firms surges 21.9 percent in January
Nearly 10,100 enterprises were established in January, a 21.9 percent increase over the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
Vietnam has nearly 10,100 newly-established firms in January. (Photo: VNA)
The firms registered a total capital of 155.1 trillion VND (6.74 billion USD), and 115,900 workers, year-on-year surges of 25.9 percent and 37.2 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, 4,015 businesses registered to add 240 trillion VND to their capital.
In total, an additional 395.1 trillion VND was poured into the economy in January, climbing 10.5 percent year-on-year.
Average registered capital of the companies rose 3.2 percent from the same month last year to 15.4 billion VND.
In the month, there were 6,503 businesses resuming operations./.