OCOP assessment, recognition must be taken thoroughly: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has emphasized the need to absolutely avoid complaisance in assessing and recognising one commune one product (OCOP) products during the implementation of the national target programme on new-style rural area building.
Addressing a national conference reviewing the OCOP programme in the 2018-2020 period in Hanoi on March 22, Dung said that in the time ahead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will coordinate with other ministries and sectors in completing the Government’s dossiers to submit to the National Assembly for approving investment in the programme for 2021-2025.
A report from the ministry said that the OCOP programme has to date had 4,469 products with three-star and above ratings in 59 provinces and cities, 1.86 times higher than the target set for 2018-2020. Localities nationwide have so far organised 66 OCOP fairs.
An overview of the national conference (Photo: VNA)MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that the figure of nearly 4,500 products demonstrated the success of the first phase of the programme.
However, the report pointed to several shortcomings during the implementation of the first phase. Accordingly, several localities got troubled in defining their advantages and potential, and many only focused on completing existing products and did not pay attention to developing new products.
Ministries, sectors and localities are required to strengthen management over the implementation of the programme, guide the classification of products in localities, and supplement and complete a set of criteria assessing and rating OCOP products.
For proposals and recommendations of ministries, sectors and localities, Deputy PM Dung asked the MARD to consider thoroughly and continue working with them to build the OCOP programme for 2021-2025./.