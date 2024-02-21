Business Optimistic signs seen in exports of garment-textile sector Enjoying a rise in orders, the garment and textile sector is optimistic about the completion of its target of earning 44 billion USD in export revenue set for this year.

Business Petrovietnam posts growth in various production fields last month The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) said it recorded growth in multiple production aspects in January compared to the previous month and the same period last year.