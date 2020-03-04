Oil country tubular goods subject to Canada’s anti-dumping sunset review
Illustrative image. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated an expiry review of its findings made on April 2, 2015, concerning the dumping of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) originating or exported from Vietnam and eight other countries and territories.
According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, as the result of the CITT’s expiry review, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on February 25 launched an investigation to determine whether the expiry of the findings is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of the goods.
If it determines the continued or resumed dumping is likely to result in injury, Canada may extend anti-dumping and countervailing duties on OCTG produced in Vietnam.
The CBSA will make a determination no later than July 23.
Vietnamese OCTG manufacturers have been imposed anti-dumping duties of up to 37.4 percent by Canada since April 2, 2015./.