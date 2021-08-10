The Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack HCM City is to take place from August 8 to September 9 on online edition. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietfood & Beverage - Propack HCM City international expo is to be organised online for the first time from August 12 to September 12 with the participation of leading enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.



The event, which aimed at removing difficulties for businesses due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is held by the Vietnam International Trade Fair and Advertising Company (VINEXAD). Normally, it takes place twice a year in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



A representative of VINEXAD said to increase the efficiency of business-to-customer and business-to-business activities, an online edition is adopted. Accordingly, the exhibition will include online booths on a digital platform at http://online.foodexvietnam.com/ and online trade exchanges between buyers and exhibitors and other promotional activities.



The highlight of this event is the participation of hundreds of domestic enterprises and famous brands as well as enterprises and associations in the foodstuff industry from the RoK.



Nearly 300 online meetings to connect Vietnamese customers and Korean outstanding exhibitors will be held between August 12-14.



The Korea Rice Foodstuff Association with 14 member companies is expected to introduce typical products from rice snacks, rice powder for babies to rice noodles and wine which is processed by advanced technology.



According to a representative from Chungcheongnam-do Economic Promotion Agency, due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, Chungcheongnam-do seafood companies had difficulties in penetrating foreign markets, thus, the volume of export was on the decline.



Taking part in the online edition of Vietfood& Beverage - Propack exhibition will be a good opportunity for the companies to promote products, expand markets and push up cooperation with businesses in Vietnam, said the representative.



The Korean Ttraditional Food Association, which specialised in the production of traditional foods mainly from agricultural and aquatic products, is also expected to join the event./.