Business Mekong Delta needs to be innovative to overcome climate change The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Region needs to be more innovative in production to grow sustainably in the context of climate change and environmental and integration challenges, experts have said.

Business 118,202ha of old coffee trees replaced in Central Highlands The Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region has replaced 118,202ha of old coffee trees by planting new ones or grafting old coffee trees with young sprouts to improve yield since 2014, or 98.5 percent of the total area to be replanted in 2014-2020.