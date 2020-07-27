Business Law should be changed to better protect online consumers While more and more Vietnamese people are turning to e-commerce, the current consumer protection law does not properly cover online shoppers.

Business Reference exchange down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 27, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 24).

Business VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.