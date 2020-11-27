Outstanding Vietnamese banks in 2020 honoured
A ceremony for the Vietnam Outstanding Banking Awards 2020 was held by the Vietnam Banks Association and International Data Group Vietnam (IDG Vietnam) on November 26 in Ho Chi Minh City.
At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Held annually since 2012, the awards aim to recognise and honour banks with excellent performance and significant contributions to the development of the banking sector and the financial sector in general.
According to Nguyen Toan Thang, General Secretary of the Vietnam Banks Association and Chairman of the voting council, this is the first time the awards for banks with best performance in digital transformation application was designed, aiming to honour banks with many impressive digitalisation solutions suitable with the banking sector’s development.
The top five Vietnamese banks presented with the outstanding digital banking transformation bank award in 2020 were the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).
BIDV, Sacombank and the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)were the winners of the Outstanding Retail Banking Award.
Vietinbank, TPBank, Viet Capital Bank, Bao Viet Joint Stock Commercial Bank (BAOVIET Bank) and Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietbank) were honoured for their outstanding innovative banking products and services.
The Outstanding Bank for Green Credit Award was presented to Military Bank (MB), Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) and Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB).
Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB), MB and SHB were honoured for the providing credit packages and support policies for businesses facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Bac A Bank), Kien Long Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Kienlongbank) and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeAbank) received the Outstanding Bank for Community Award thanks to their charitable activities and poverty reduction efforts.
Agribank maintained the winner of the outstanding bank award for investing in high-tech agriculture.
Meanwhile, Moca Technology and Services Corporation (MOCA), M-Service Online Mobile Service Joint Stock Company (MOMO) and Smartnet Trading Service Co., Ltd (Smartnet) and Trusting Social Co., Ltd (Trust Social) were named Excellent Fintech Firms./.