Business Vietnam attends 17th China – ASEAN Expo The 17th China – ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) opened in Nanning of China’s Guangxi province on November 27, with leaders of ASEAN member states, including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, delivering speeches in the form of pre-recorded videos at the ceremony.

Business Virus disruptions create opportunities for investment in innovation The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused disruptions to start-ups and innovative enterprises, but it had also created opportunities for them to turn into real businesses.

Business OCOP products on display at Hanoi agriculture fair An agricultural fair to promote “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products from localities nationwide was kicked off on November 26 in Trinh Cong Son pedestrian street in Tay Ho district of Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on November 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.