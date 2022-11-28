Business VPBank receives loans from large financial institutions, affirming its reputation The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has completed the disbursement of a loan worth nearly 3.7 trillion VND (150 million USD) to Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) to promote projects which would create sustainable value for the business community and the economy.

Business Bac Lieu pledges incentives for investors Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province Pham Van Thieu has committed to creating the most transparent and fair investment environment for investors with the best incentives and the highest sense of responsibility.

Business Binh Duong attracts 2.8 billion USD in FDI this year The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong is likely to attract 2.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, exceeding the target by 1.6 times, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh.