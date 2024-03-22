ASEAN Bond market posts strong growth in ASEAN+3 economies The sustainable bond market of member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea expanded 29.3% last year, outpacing the 21% growth of the global and euro-area sustainable bond markets, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ASEAN Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign criminals Thailand is intensifying efforts to tackle the notable rise in criminal activities by foreigners, which has negatively impacted the Southeast Asian nation's tourism reputation.

Business Vietnam a typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur: Argentinian expert Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Vietnam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.

ASEAN Cambodia, Thailand highly evaluate ties, bilateral cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party President Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke highly of the bilateral relationship and cooperation, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership, bringing mutual benefits to the two peoples, during a meeting in Cambodia on March 18.