Over 100 bronze Buddha statues discovered in Laos
A Buddha statue unearthed in the exavacation in Laos's Bokeo province. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – More than 100 Buddha statues of various sizes together with statue heads have been recently discovered in Tonpheung district in the northern Lao province of Bokeo.
Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos Phosy Keomanivong wrote on his Facebook page that most of the small statues were found almost intact. As many as 101 statues, 18 statue heads, and many other parts had been unearthed as of March 21.
The ministry’s Heritage Department said all the statues and objects found during excavations will be examined. The age and origin of the Buddha images remain unclear, but most of them were made of bronze and some were engraved with letters.
The Buddha objects have been sent to Thongthip Phatthanaram Temple in Yaitonpheung village, Tonpheung district, for safe keeping.
Souliphane Boualaphane, an official of the Heritage Department, said that in the past, the area was relatively low as it was located near the river and with the passage of time became covered in sand, thus burying the figurines.
Most of archaeological remains in this area date back to the era of the Lane Xang Kingdom though the area was established more than 1,600 years ago. The area is home to remains of about 40 structures believed to be temples, stupas, and statues.
Excavations have taken place since March 11, when workers repairing a road near Thongthip Temple discovered a Buddha head and some figurines without heads, and the work is still underway./.