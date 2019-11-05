Over 100 firms to take part in chemicals expo in HCM City
The Vietnam International Exhibition on Chemical Industry to be held in HCM City from November 27 to 30 will offer a platform for domestic and foreign businesses to exchange information and explore business opportunities.
Visitors at last year’s Vinachem Expo in HCM City. This year the exhibition will be held from November 27 to 30 along with the Chinachem and Vina Coatings exhibitions (Photo courtesy of organisers)
VinaChem Expo will be organised together with the 16th China Chemical Industry Exhibition in Vietnam (Chinachem 2019) and the 11th International Paint Industry and Coating Material Exhibition (Vina Coatings 2019).
The three exhibitions have attracted over 100 local and foreign exhibitors who will display chemicals used in agriculture, textiles, painting, coating, and industrial waste treatment; paints and coating materials; printing inks; printing and coating materials; agricultural bio-technology; and machinery and equipment used in the agro-chemical and painting industries.
Within the framework of the exhibitions, the Department of Plant Protection, and the Vietnam Chemicals Agency, in collaboration with the Vietnam Pesticide Association, the Vietnam Fertiliser Association and other local and foreign businesses and business groups, will organise seminars on November 27.
B2B meetings and visits to fertiliser and chemical producing and trading businesses and factories based in industrial parks and export processing zone in HCM City’s neighbouring provinces are also scheduled.
The annual exhibitions will be organised by the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade’s Sub-Council of Chemical Industry.
The event’s organisers will defray the food and travel costs of pre-registering visitors from other cities and provinces.
The exhibitions will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7./.