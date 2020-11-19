Over 189.5 million USD mobilised from Government bonds
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury on November 18 mobilised over 4.4 trillion VND (about 189.56 million USD) through Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
A total of 6 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including ten-year bonds valued at 1.5 trillion VND, 15-year bonds worth 3 trillion VND, and 20-year bonds worth 500 billion VND.
The State Treasury raised 1.5 trillion VND worth of ten-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.55 percent, equaling that of the previous auction on November 11.
A total of 2.7 trillion VND was mobilised from 15-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.79 percent, up 0.01 percent from the auction on November 11.
Bonds with 20-year maturity raised 200 billion VND with an annual interest rate of 3.05 percent, down 0.03 percent as compared to the November 4 auction. The sub-auction for the 15-year bonds on the same day raised an additional 1.5 trillion VND.
So far this year, the State Treasury has collected nearly 271.2 trillion VND from G-bond auctions at the HNX./.