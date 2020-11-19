Business Foreign media laud Southeast Asia’s tallest vertical forest in Vietnam The Solforest Ecopark project recently appeared on the homepage of many famous Asian news outlets such as Singapore Business Review (SBR), Channel News Asia (CNA) and Travel & Leisure.

Business 2020 EWEC Da Nang features 350 booths The East West Economic Corridor International Trade Tourism Fair (EWEC Da Nang 2020) is now underway in the central city of Da Nang, featuring over 350 pavilions of 270 businesses.

Business Vietnam Foodexpo 2020 to be held online late November The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2020 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2020) is scheduled to be held online in later this month, with the aim of boosting the domestic market and the export of food and agricultural products.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on Nov. 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND per USD on November 19, unchanged from the previous day.