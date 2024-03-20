Society Kien Giang makes efforts to overcome EC warnings against illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has just issued a directive requesting party committees, party organisations, departments, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the European Commission (EC)’s warnings against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in the locality.

Society “Happy Vietnam” photo, video contest launched The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and relevant agencies, launched the “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest for this year on March 20, in response to the International Day of Happiness.

Society Vietnamese university gets FIBAA accreditation The National Economics University (NEU) has received a certificate from Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) for meeting its educational institution quality standards.