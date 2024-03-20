Over 200 foreigners denied entry into Vietnam in 2 months: CAAV
The first two months of this year saw an increase in the number foreign visitors denied from entry into Vietnam due to invalid documents, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A passenger enters Vietnam at Da Nang Airport has his documents checked. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The first two months of this year saw an increase in the number foreign visitors denied from entry into Vietnam due to invalid documents, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A total of 217 foreign arrivals were turned away in January and February. The figure for the whole of 2023 was 886 foreign visitors while there were only 404 cases in 2022 and 506 cases in 2020, said the authority.
Airlines that regularly operate international flights to Vietnam have received a letter from the CAAV about the control of air travel documents for passengers arriving and departing the country.
The National Aviation Security Risk Assessment Council reported that since 2022, the use of fake passports and incidents related to air travel documents on international flights tend to increase worldwide.
According to the CAAV, airlines suffer losses as a result of the growing number of passengers who are refused entry because it takes time and money to return passengers to their original destinations.
Additionally, it increases the strain on the airport handling passenger returns, raising the possibility of losing control over safety, security, and order both on the ground and in the air.
To reduce the number of passengers being denied entry, aviation authorities have required airlines operating regular international flights to Vietnam to strictly check documents of passengers entering or transiting in Vietnam./.