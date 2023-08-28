More than 200 photos and artifacts are displayed at the exhibition about Vietnam's sea and islands in the south central province of Binh Thuan.(Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – An exhibition themed “Vietnam's sea and island cultural heritage” opened in Phan Thiet city, the southcentral province of Binh Thuan, on August 27 with more than 200 photos and artifacts displayed.



The event running until September 2 is within the framework of Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the theme of “Binh Thuan - Green convergence”.

The Vietnam Art and Culture Exhibition Centre under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committees of coastal provinces and cities including Hai Phong, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An co-organised the event.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Dang Chuong, Director of the Vietnam Art and Culture Exhibition Centre, emphasised the significance of the cultural heritage of Vietnam's sea and islands.





People visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition aims to popularise and honour the unique cultural and tourism values of the sea and islands to the people and international friends as well as to raise awareness, national pride, and responsibility of the community in managing, conserving, and promoting the values.

At the exhibition, 22 coastal localities across the country also show their marine tourism potential with their typical festivals, destinations, and handicraft products.



Vietnam has over 3,200 km of coastline and about 1 million sq.m of exclusive economic zones. It houses over 40 bays, 2,773 coastal islands, and various archipelagos including Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. In particular, the coastal area converges world cultural and natural heritages such as Ha Long Bay, Trang An scenic spot, Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, Complex of Hue Monuments, Hoi An ancient town, world’s famous biosphere reserves, national parks, caves, beautiful beaches and many unique traditional festivals. They together create great potential for the development of the tourism culture of Vietnam's sea and islands, contributing to the cultural identity of Vietnam./.