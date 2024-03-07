Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 20th International Autotech & Accessories expo will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 16-19, expecting to see more than 300 domestic and foreign businesses, and over 15,000 visitors.



According to the event organiser Asia Trade Fair and Promotion Joint Stock Company (ATFA), exhibitors will bring to the event high-quality products with advanced technology from diverse fields, including vehicles, specialised vehicles, components, spare parts, electrical and electronics equipment, and traffic management systems.

In addition to products and services related to gasoline-fueled motor vehicles, Autotech & Accessories 2024 will focus on promoting products and services in the electric vehicle ecosystem with solutions and initiatives on batteries, charging stations, or applications installed on the vehicles.



Within the framework of the event, exhibitors and visitors have a chance to take part in trade connection events, seminars, test driving and car shows./.