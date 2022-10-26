Over 37% of workforce join social insurance
Over 17.08 million Vietnamese people, or 37.01% of the workforce, had joined social insurance by the end of September 2022, up 537,000 people compared to the end of 2021, according to Vice General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Le Hung Son.
Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
Speaking at a conference on October 26 in Hanoi, Son informed that as of late September, health insurance had covered over 87.4 million people, or 88.4% of the population.
Meanwhile, over 14 million had participated in unemployment insurance, equivalent to 28.3% of the workforce, up 627,000 compared to late 2021.
According to Son, the collection of social, health and unemployment insurance premiums and the coverage rate basically increased over the same period last year. Meanwhile, the social and health insurance premium arrears tended to decrease, creating a premise to complete the targets, plans and tasks set in 2022.
Vietnam's social insurance sector effectively implemented support packages from the social and unemployment insurance funds for employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with a total cost of over 47.2 trillion VND (nearly 1.9 billion USD), accounting for 54.3% of the Government's COVID-19 support packages.
The VSS has continued to propose solutions to create favorable conditions and ensure interests for beneficiaries of social and health insurance.
It has also strengthened coordination with the Ministry of Public Security in promptly and strictly handling violations of the law on social and health insurance such as payment evasion, frauds, profiteering of organisations and individuals in order to ensure that the social and health insurance funds are used effectively in accordance with the legal provisions./.