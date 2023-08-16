A press conference announcing the ProPak Vietnam 2023 is held in Hanoi on August 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 450 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories will join the 16th international exhibition on processing, and packaging food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry – ProPak Vietnam 2023 that is slated to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in November.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the event held in Hanoi on August 18, BT Tee General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam – the event organiser - said that the amount of plastic waste in the world has doubled in the last two decades and only 9% of the waste was recycled successfully. Meanwhile, the world’s demand for plastic packaging keeps increasing and is expected to double in 2040.

Businesses are seeing a major transformation in the packaging industry which requires technical innovation, and increased use of new renewable sources of raw materials, he said.

At ProPak Vietnam 2023, businesses will showcase technologies in areas including packaging, processing technology, raw materials, pharmaceutical technology, cold supply chain, logistics, and warehousing.

The event expects to attract more than 10,500 visitors, mostly business owners, management boards, and senior decision-makers in businesses.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a series of international seminars on the processing and packaging industry will be held. Notably, Informa Markets Vietnam will collaborate with the Environment and Resources Media Centre to organise a seminar themed "Opportunities and challenges for the packaging industry in a new context: Roadmap for environmental protection, carbon emission reduction" on September 8./.