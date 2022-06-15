The Youth Startup Forum 2020 . (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Youth Startup Forum 2022 will be held in October with the participation of about 500 delegates who are young people, students and young businessmen with creative startup projects, representatives of government agencies, universities and research institutes.



The event, co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF), aims to evaluate the effectiveness of policy recommendations from the second forum in promoting successful start-up models, identify the difficulties of the economy in the post-COVID-19 period and the negative impacts of the pandemic on these activities, especially innovative start-ups in Vietnam.



It will create an opportunity for Vietnamese youths to raise awareness and motivate them to participate in the country's post-COVID-19 economic recovery.



The delegates can make proposals on solutions and policies to perfect the national innovative startup ecosystem, thereby affirming the role of young people as well as of the HCYU and VYF in assisting the youth startup community./.