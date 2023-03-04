The Cobra Gold brings together 7,400 military personnels. (Photo:army.mil)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thousands of US soldiers have joined troops of Thailand and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a beach in Thailand for Cobra Gold, one of the largest annual military exercises in Asia.

The exercise, running from February 27 to March 10, brings together 7,400 soldiers to training activities which span air, land and sea as well as a jungle survival course.

With around 6,000 members, the US delegation was more than four times the delegation sent in 2022.

Cobra Gold is the biggest military exercise in the Asia-Pacific region with seven participating countries in main war exercises namely Japan, the US, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Three countries - China, India and Australia - will participate in humanitarian aid exercises.

Ten nations will join as observers. They are Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka./

VNA