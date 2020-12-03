Over 6,400 firms resume operations in HCM City
Over 6,400 firms in Ho Chi Minh City resumed their operations in 11 months of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, up more than 21 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Over 6,400 firms in Ho Chi Minh City resumed their operations in 11 months of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, up more than 21 percent year-on-year.
Over 37,500 new enterprises were licensed with a total registered capital of more than 947 trillion VND (41.1 billion USD), down 7.3 percent in volume and up over 58 percent in registered capital annually.
Meanwhile, more than 126,000 firms changed business registration contents, with additional capital up over 41 percent year-on-year.
According to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, over 5,100 firms completed dissolution procedures during the period, a rise of 15.6 percent compared to the same period last year.
As many as 13,000 companies suspended operations, up 41 percent annually.
The city is now home to over 443,600 firms with a registered capital of more than 7 quadrillion VND./.
