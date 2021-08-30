Business Loopholes remain in management of State capital, assets: State audit office The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has detected a number of loopholes in the management and use of State capital and assets at enterprises through its audit activities last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 30, down 5 VND from the rate on the last working day of previous week (August 27).

Business Australian-funded project to unleash opportunities in Vietnam’s innovative ecosystem A group of academics from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have secured a grant worth 200,000 AUD (146,271 USD) for a project aiming to connect Australian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities in Vietnam’s innovative ecosystem.

Business CPI picks up 1.79 percent in eight months, lowest in five years: GSO The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first eight months of 2021 picked up 1.79 percent year-on-year, the lowest increase for the same period since 2016, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.