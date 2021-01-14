Over 870,000 households to access electricity in 2021-2025
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national target programme on electricity supply for rural, mountainous and island areas will reach approximately 871,263 households between 2021 and 2025, as heard at a conference held in Hanoi on January 14 to review its implementation in the past five years.
According to the Electricity and Renewable Energy (EREA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), among these households, 153,911 or 0.74 percent have yet to access electricity, while the rest are using unstable power sources.
The programme will also bring electricity to 2,638 small- and medium-sized pumping stations in 13 Mekong Delta localities, while working to help a number of islands join the national grid or access renewable electricity sources.
On December 13, 2018, the Prime Minister issued Decision 1740/QD-TTg approving the target programme. Seventeen communes, with 9,890 villages and 1.05 million households expected to benefit. Specifically, until 2020, the programme hoped to supply stable power services to households in the areas from the national power grid, new and renewable power resources with a target of giving power access to almost all rural households.
The total cost of the programme was about 30.11 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) sourced from the central and local budgets, the Electricity of Vietnam, non-refundable ODA, preferential loans.
As heard at the conference, during the five-year period, the programme helped all 17 communes access electricity. It granted power access to 204,737 households and five islands.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said 99.26 percent of rural households had access to electricity as of December 31 in 2019.
An said due to financial limits, the programme faces a 81.5 percent shortage of its investment demand and could not fulfil a goal of giving power access to almost all rural households in 2020.
Bui Quoc Hung, deputy head of the EREA, said the investment shortage is about 26 trillion VND for the 2021-2025 period.
He said the MoIT has submitted a plan proposing the use of preferential loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for the programme./.