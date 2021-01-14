Society Gifts presented to needy workers ahead of Tet Nguyen Van Giau, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, led a delegation to visit and present gifts to disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 13.

Society HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the municipal People's Committee to approve five new subsidized electric-bus routes that will be operated by Vingroup and run on a pilot basis for 24 months.

Society Retailers support 50,000 poor households ahead of Tet Aid packages worth 15 billion VND (650,000 USD) will be sent out before the end of January, with 1,000 tonnes of rice being presented to 50,000 poor households in 54 cities and provinces nationwide prior to the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society HCM City seizes 31kg of drugs sent from abroad by mail Over 31 kg of drugs of various types have been found in multiple parcels sent from abroad by mail and express mail to Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Customs Department announced on January 13.