Business Tourism companies recover thanks to restructuring In the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has hit listed tourism companies’ activities hard, leading to persistent losses and some stocks being given a warning status, and even risk being delisted. However as many businesses turn to restructuring operations, their results have become more positive.

Business Ground broken for new industrial park, workers’ housing projects in Bac Ninh State-owned Viglacera Corporation on February 8 broke ground on a 250-ha industrial park and a 2,000-unit housing project for factory workers and experts in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business Vietnam’s salt industry must adapt: official The local salt industry must understand the needs of the market, develop standards and guidelines for farmers, and reorganise production, said Le Duc Thinh, Director of the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam's economy overview in January Compared to the same period in 2021, export turnover in January 2022 increased by 1.6%, CPI increased by 1.94%, industrial production index increased by 2.4% and FDI increased by 4.2%.