Over 96 percent of workers return to work after Tet in Dong Nai
Vehicles line up waiting to pass the Cat Lai ferry, which connects Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc City and Dong Nai’s Nhon Trach district, after the Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – As of February 8, the southern province of Dong Nai has seen most of the businesses resuming their operation and over 96 percent of workers getting back to work after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest festival in Vietnam, reported the provincial Labour Confederation.
Tang Quoc Lap, deputy head of the confederation, said the high rate helps firms stabilise their production right from the beginning of the year.
At a number big enterprises that employ a large number of workers like Taekwang Vina in Bien Hoa city, Changshin Vietnam in Vinh Cuu district, and Phong Thai group in Trang Bom district, the rate are about 98 percent.
According to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, despite such a high rate, many firms still face human resources shortage and need to hire some dozens of thousands of unskilled workers to serve their production expansion demand./.