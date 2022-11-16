Videos National promotion month opens The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched a national promotion month - Vietnam Grand Sale 2022 - in Hanoi on November 15.

Business Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, one of the major exhibitions in the food industry, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16, drawing nearly 400 businesses from 30 domestic localities and nearly 20 foreign countries and territories.