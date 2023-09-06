Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang, Kieu Thi Hang Phuc (in traditional long address) takes photo with disadvantaged students in Oudomxay province of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Luang Prabang province of Laos, in coordination with the Overseas Vietnamese Assocation in Oudomxay province, organised a ceremony to mark the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language on September 4.

The event attracted a large number of Vietnamese nationals living in the locality.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang, Kieu Thi Hang Phuc, said the Day for honouring the Vietnamese language is intended to enhance the overseas Vietnamese community’s awareness of the Vietnamese language’s beauty and value, while honouring individuals and organisations that make positive contributions to keeping it as a language for communicating among the Vietnamese families abroad and spreading it to foreigners.

She underlined the need for Vietnamese associations in northern provinces of Laos to coordinate with local authorities to introduce the Vietnamese language into the curricula in educational establishments with large numbers of Vietnamese students, as well as to support universities and research institutes that have a Vietnamese language department towards making Vietnamese an official foreign language subject along with other languages in Lao schools.

The Vietnamese diplomat also proposed diversifying methods to promote the teaching and learning of Vietnamese, including cultural activities such as poem composing or story telling contests.

The same day, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Luang Prabang presented gifts of Vietnamese Ministry of Defence and the consulate to disadvantaged students in the locality on the occasion of the beginning of the new school-year./.