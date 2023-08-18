US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper (fourth from left) at the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) wrapped up in Tuy Hoa city, the south central province of Phu Yen on August 18.



Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper said the PP23 is clear evidence of the members’ commitment to security cooperation and people-to-people diplomacy, demonstrating the shared interests of the involved parties in regional stability and security through activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities and providing humanitarian support when necessary.



This is prominently manifested as engineers, doctors and experts work closely with the Vietnamese partners to contribute to improving the local lives in Phu Yen.



Celebrating the 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive partnership, the US will do its utmost to enhance bilateral ties in the humanitarian field. Over the past 18 years, the programme has translated leaders' commitments into numerous specific activities, striving for a safer and more secure future for the people, he said.



Held from August 9-18, the PP23 featured school construction, medical training workshops, free surgeries for local residents, and musical exchanges, among others.



Earlier, Ambassador Knapper attended and cut the ribbon to inaugurate three classrooms at Hoa Dinh Tay elementary school funded by the PP23./.