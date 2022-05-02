Painting tigers on dó paper
Boasting many vivid colours both strong and emotional, artist Nguyen Doan Ninh has introduced a collection of 48 tiger paintings on dó paper.
-
In addition to depicting the majestic image of the “lord of the forest”, Ninh also wants to talk about the nuance of emotional matters close to humans, such as motherhood. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ninh chose Hmong dó paper for his tiger collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ninh chose Hmong dó paper for his tiger collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ninh chose Hmong dó paper for his tiger collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A tiger painting from artist Nguyen Doan Ninh. (Photo: VNP/VNA)