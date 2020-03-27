Business Payment deadline extension proposed for over 3 bln USD in taxes The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed the payment deadlines for 80.2 trillion VND (3.4 billion USD) in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business MBBank postpones annual meeting The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank) has decided to postpone its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Business National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.