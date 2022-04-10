Society Localities pay tribute to Hung Kings Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities on April 10 held a ceremony to pay tribute to the legendary founders of Vietnam, the Hung Kings, on their death anniversary.

Society Legendary national founders commemorated abroad A ceremony has been held by the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Hungary to pay homage to Hung Kings – legendary founders of the nation.

Society National database to serve asset and income management to be developed Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on March 28 signed Decision No. 390/QD-TTg approving a project to build a national database on asset and income, aiming to promote digitalisation and modernisation in the management of assets and incomes.

Society Tay Ninh border guard pay New Year visit to Cambodia’s armed forces The Border Guard Command of southern Tay Ninh province has visited armed forces in Cambodia’s Tbong Khmun, Srey Veng, Svay Rieng provinces on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay – Khmer people’s traditional new year festival.