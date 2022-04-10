Pandemic-affected students receive scholarships
The Ho Chi Minh City Study Encouragement Association has recently granted scholarships to 20 students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scholarships, each worth 6 million VND (262.44 USD) per academic year, were financed by the Vietnam Study Encouragement Fund under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Study Encouragement Association. The programme will last for five consecutive years.
The beneficiaries are the children affected by COVID-19 and those who lost either their mother or father or both parents to the pandemic.
Earlier, the committee presented 200 million VND to 200 students affected by the pandemic in districts and Thu Duc city.
The municipal Study Encouragement Association, districts, education and training departments, fatherland front committees and associations have helped the disadvantaged children with 10.76 billion VND.
During the 2021-2022 academic year, the association granted scholarships to 44 students, of whom 16 were maternal or paternal orphans due to the pandemic./.