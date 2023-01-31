Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam pledges to contribute to formation of Global Digital Compact

Vietnam pledges to actively participate in and contribute to the building of the Global Digital Compact (GDC) to promote the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, a Vietnamese representative told the first Informal Consultations on GDC in New York on January 30.

73rd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties marked

The Foreign Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg city hosted a conference in both online and offline forms to mark the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam- Russia diplomatic relations in Moscow on January 30.

Morning digest January 31

The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.