Samdech Hun Sen, who is also the Prime Minister of Cambodia, briefed General Secretary Trong about the situation in Cambodia and the results of the country's 7th National Assembly election.

On this occasion, Samdech Hun Sen expressed his gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their help and support giving to Cambodia over the times.

He affirmed that leaders of CPP, the National Assembly and Government of Cambodia, including General, Dr. Hun Manet, who have been recommended by the CPP as a prime ministerial candidate, will continue to maintain and further cultivate the traditional relationship with Vietnam in the time to come.

Congratulating Cambodia on successfully holding the 7th National Assembly election, General Secretary Trong expressed his belief that, the new National Assembly and Government of Cambodia led by the CPP will continue to gain even greater achievement in the country’s national defense, construction and development.

The Party chief affirmed that, Vietnam strongly supports the construction and development of Cambodia under the leadership of the CPP and the new Government.

Appreciating the contributions by Samdech Hun Sen and CPP leaders to the traditional relations with Vietnam, Trong expressed his hope that generations of CPP leaders will continue to uphold the sound tradition./.

VNA