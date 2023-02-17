Videos Vietnam earthquake rescue team ready to overcome all hardships Despite facing numerous difficulties in extremely harsh conditions, the search and rescue team from Vietnam continues to exert every effort in the race against time to save as many lives as possible following the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Politics Vietnam, Russia eye bolstering comprehensive strategic partnership Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on February 17 received a delegation of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council led by its First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin.

Politics Vietnam sees Russia as prioritised partner: NA official National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh held talks with visiting First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin in Hanoi on February 17, during which the host underlined that Russia is one of the prioritised and most important partners in Vietnam’s external policy.

Politics Belgian lower house leader affirms support for collaboration with Vietnam The President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, Eliane Tillieux, on February 16 affirmed her backing for strengthening relations with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao in Brussels.